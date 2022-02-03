JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Board of Contractors (MSBOC) warned homeowners to be wary of solicitation calls regarding wind damage surveys and roofing scams. Board members said they recently became aware of individuals contacting homeowners offering to conduct wind damage surveys for possible roof restoration work.

Here’s what you need to know so you can hire a contractor that’s committed to doing the job right:

Mississippi law requires residential roofers to be licensed when performing roofing work in excess of Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000).

Legitimate contractors are willing to provide a valid license as well as proof of address and general liability insurance.

Ask for references. Verify work claims.

Do not be persuaded to take special one-time offers.

Avoid large down payments or requests to pay in cash.

Remember: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

For more information or to verify a contractor license, contact the MSBOC at (800) 880-6161 or online at www.msboc.us.