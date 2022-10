JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will hold a news conference on Thursday to discuss the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program (MMCP).

State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney will take part in the news conference, along with Kris Jones, director of the MMCP, and Jim Craig, MSDH Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection.

The news conference starts at 2:00 p.m.