JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Statistics from the Mississippi State Department of Health show that most pregnancies and births occur more frequently between unmarried versus married mothers in Mississippi.
These trends, however, have been present in the Magnolia State for a while. Every year since 1994, unmarried women have had the majority of pregnancies in Mississippi. Since 2006, unmarried women have birthed the most children. In 2021, the year with the most recent data, unmarried women have about 59% of all pregnancies and about 55% of all births. This indicates that unmarried pregnant women are less likely to give birth than their married counterparts.
Statistics going back to 1980 indicate why this may be the case. Between 1980-2021, 2% of Mississippi babies on average birthed from unmarried women did not receive prenatal care, as opposed to 0.4%, a 500% difference. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, babies of mothers who do not get prenatal care are three times more likely to have a low birth weight and five times more likely to die than those born to mothers who do get care.
Another potential factor that explains this gap (among other factors) is terminated pregnancies. Within that same 42-year period, about 86% of induced pregnancy terminations in Mississippi came from unmarried women. Approximately 14% were from married women. The data does not describe why the pregnancies were terminated.
Below are the numbers for both pregnancies and births in Mississippi, showing how the data has changed over time.
Pregnancies in Mississippi:
1980
- Married women: 36,449 (65.9%)
- Unmarried women: 18,848 (34.1%)
- Total: 55,297
1981
- M: 34,812 (64.9%)
- U: 18,844 (35.1%)
- Total: 53,656
1986
- M: 29,051 (60.9%)
- U: 18,674 (39.1%)
- Total: 47,725
1991
- M: 26,374 (51.6%)
- U: 24,776 (48.4%)
- Total: 51,150
1996
- M: 23,747 (49%)
- U: 24,734 (51%)
- Total: 48,481
2001
- M: 23,519 (48.9%)
- U: 24,562 (51.1%)
- Total: 48,081
2006
- M: 22,483 (42.7%)
- U: 30,175 (57.3%)
- Total: 52,658
2011
- M: 18,739 (41.2%)
- U: 26,791 (58.8%)
- Total: 45,530
2016
- M: 18,279 (42.9%)
- U: 24,335 (57.1%)
- Total: 42,614
2021
- M: 16,360 (41.1%)
- U: 23,401 (58.9%)
- Total: 39,761
Births in Mississippi:
1980
- Married women: 34,407 (71.9%)
- Unmarried women: 13,414 (28.14%)
- Total: 47,821
1981
- M: 32,888 (71.1%)
- U: 13,340 (28.9%)
- Total: 46,228
1986
- M: 27,646 (66%)
- U: 14,222 (34%)
- Total: 41,868
1991
- M: 24,875 (57.6%)
- U: 18,309 (42.4%)
- Total: 43,184
1996
- 22,520 (55%)
- 18,458 (45%)
- Total: 40,978
2001
- M: 22,687 (53.7%)
- U: 19,590 (46.3%)
- Total: 42,277
2006
- M: 21,723 (47.2%)
- U: 24,323 (52.8%)
- Total: 46,046
2011
- M: 18,166 (45.6%)
- U: 21,658 (54.4%)
- Total: 39,824
2016
- M: 17,752 (46.8%)
- U: 20,176 (53.2%)
- Total: 37,928
2021
- M: 15,909 (45.2%)
- U: 19,257 (54.8%)
- Total: 35,166
Total reported births in Mississippi from 1980-2021:
- M: 955,666 (54.6%)
- U: 795,890 (45.4%)
- Total: 1,751,556
Pregnancies and births overall have steadily declined for decades in Mississippi. Using the data from MSDH, there is an over 28% decrease in pregnancies and an over 26% decrease in births in 2021 compared to 1980. The data used in this report comes from the Mississippi Statistically Automated Health Resource System (MSTAHRS), a web-based query system allowing users to look at a variety of statistical data compiled by the state.