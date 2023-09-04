JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Statistics from the Mississippi State Department of Health show that most pregnancies and births occur more frequently between unmarried versus married mothers in Mississippi.

These trends, however, have been present in the Magnolia State for a while. Every year since 1994, unmarried women have had the majority of pregnancies in Mississippi. Since 2006, unmarried women have birthed the most children. In 2021, the year with the most recent data, unmarried women have about 59% of all pregnancies and about 55% of all births. This indicates that unmarried pregnant women are less likely to give birth than their married counterparts.

Statistics going back to 1980 indicate why this may be the case. Between 1980-2021, 2% of Mississippi babies on average birthed from unmarried women did not receive prenatal care, as opposed to 0.4%, a 500% difference. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, babies of mothers who do not get prenatal care are three times more likely to have a low birth weight and five times more likely to die than those born to mothers who do get care.

Another potential factor that explains this gap (among other factors) is terminated pregnancies. Within that same 42-year period, about 86% of induced pregnancy terminations in Mississippi came from unmarried women. Approximately 14% were from married women. The data does not describe why the pregnancies were terminated.

Below are the numbers for both pregnancies and births in Mississippi, showing how the data has changed over time.

Pregnancies in Mississippi:

1980

Married women: 36,449 (65.9%)

Unmarried women: 18,848 (34.1%)

Total: 55,297

1981

M: 34,812 (64.9%)

U: 18,844 (35.1%)

Total: 53,656

1986

M: 29,051 (60.9%)

U: 18,674 (39.1%)

Total: 47,725

1991

M: 26,374 (51.6%)

U: 24,776 (48.4%)

Total: 51,150

1996

M: 23,747 (49%)

U: 24,734 (51%)

Total: 48,481

2001

M: 23,519 (48.9%)

U: 24,562 (51.1%)

Total: 48,081

2006

M: 22,483 (42.7%)

U: 30,175 (57.3%)

Total: 52,658

2011

M: 18,739 (41.2%)

U: 26,791 (58.8%)

Total: 45,530

2016

M: 18,279 (42.9%)

U: 24,335 (57.1%)

Total: 42,614

2021

M: 16,360 (41.1%)

U: 23,401 (58.9%)

Total: 39,761

Births in Mississippi:

1980

Married women: 34,407 (71.9%)

Unmarried women: 13,414 (28.14%)

Total: 47,821

1981

M: 32,888 (71.1%)

U: 13,340 (28.9%)

Total: 46,228

1986

M: 27,646 (66%)

U: 14,222 (34%)

Total: 41,868

1991

M: 24,875 (57.6%)

U: 18,309 (42.4%)

Total: 43,184

1996

22,520 (55%)

18,458 (45%)

Total: 40,978

2001

M: 22,687 (53.7%)

U: 19,590 (46.3%)

Total: 42,277

2006

M: 21,723 (47.2%)

U: 24,323 (52.8%)

Total: 46,046

2011

M: 18,166 (45.6%)

U: 21,658 (54.4%)

Total: 39,824

2016

M: 17,752 (46.8%)

U: 20,176 (53.2%)

Total: 37,928

2021

M: 15,909 (45.2%)

U: 19,257 (54.8%)

Total: 35,166

Total reported births in Mississippi from 1980-2021:

M: 955,666 (54.6%)

U: 795,890 (45.4%)

Total: 1,751,556

Pregnancies and births overall have steadily declined for decades in Mississippi. Using the data from MSDH, there is an over 28% decrease in pregnancies and an over 26% decrease in births in 2021 compared to 1980. The data used in this report comes from the Mississippi Statistically Automated Health Resource System (MSTAHRS), a web-based query system allowing users to look at a variety of statistical data compiled by the state.