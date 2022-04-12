JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After one of the first major pieces of legislation was passed this year in Mississippi, health officials have been crafting the states medical cannabis program.

State heath officials released requirements for testing, advertising and marketing, and work permitting for employees.

Those who qualify for Mississippi’s medical marijuana program include patients who have cancer, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

Certified patients will be given an identification card, for a fee of $25, which would be renewed every 12 months.

Public comments can be made on the Mississippi Department of Health’s (MSDH) regulations until Friday, April 12. MSDH will begin taking online applications by June.

As the program continues to develop and grow, advocates hope there will be discounts, promos, even a loyalty program for qualifying medical marijuana patients. Veterans the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance is working on a discount program for patients through research and development.