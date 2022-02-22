STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A new online degree program at Mississippi State University (MSU) is giving new options for students interested in earning a communication bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in communication and media studies.

Offered through Mississippi State’s Center for Distance Education and directed by the Department of Communication, the degree equips students to “specialize in the theory, critique and practice of communication, equipping students to communicate effectively and ethically in diverse contexts,” according to the curriculum description.

Graduates in communication and media studies are prepared to pursue jobs in community outreach and engagement including advocacy work, community organizing, diplomacy, grant writing, non-profit work, politics and public affairs. The concentration also equips students for professional careers in event planning and fundraising, human resources, philanthropy, publishing, sales, and speech and technical writing.

“Coordinator Dr. Melanie Loehwing, and now Interim Coordinator Dr. Pete Smith, along with innovative faculty, have led this charge,” said Terry Likes, professor and head of the communication department. “This evolution brought about a name change to ‘communication and media studies’ to better reflect the nature of the concentration and its future.” The earlier name was communication studies.