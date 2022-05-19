STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, May 19, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees approved Mississippi State University’s (MSU) new Bachelor of Science in Data Science degree program.

Students at MSU will now have a new program to consider when weighing degree options at the university.

The state-of-the-art curriculum goes beyond traditional data science degrees “to meet the growing demand for experts who can solve problems through digital transformation,” said Mimmo Parisi, MSU’s senior advisor for data science development.

Beginning this fall, MSU’s program will heavily incorporate the tool of artificial intelligence (AI) powered by big data in nine academic concentrations within six of the university’s eight colleges. These degree pathways are: