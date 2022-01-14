MSU awarded grant to help foster Choctaw students

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians spokesperson Tia Grisham, third from left, joins Mississippi State University Extension personnel Kaiti Ford, Mariah Morgan and Jim McAdory in reviewing a memorandum of understanding that will strengthen partnerships between the tribe and MSU. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Kevin Hudson)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service was awarded a grant that will help educate, recruit and retain tribal students from the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI).

MSU and the Choctaw Division of Education signed a memorandum of understanding designed to strengthen partnerships between the university and the Choctaw tribe. The memorandum is associated with the grant, “New Beginning for Tribal Students,” awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The $500,000 grant includes a $250,000 match from MSU and MSU Extension. As the administrating organization of the state’s 4-H program, MSU Extension will offer a college and career readiness program called Build Your Future to MBCI high school students.

MSU Extension will also develop a family-focused college readiness program and deliver workshops focused on college-readiness skills at the MBCI and MSU campuses.