BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University’s (MSU) Extension Service published short videos that discuss ways to prevent or avoid sea-level rise in Gulf Coast regions.

The videos were created as part of the Resilience to Future Flooding project. Extension Service associate and project coordinator Mikaela Heming said the project is important because it’s important for coastal decision-makers to to understand how sea-levels will rise. She said the project illustrates what the options are for addressing impacts of sea-level rise.

“These communities are leading the effort, and we offer their case studies as a way to provide new ideas to other communities and inspire the next projects,” said Heming.

Various communities surrounding the Gulf of Mexico participated in the video project. View the videos here or learn more about the project here.