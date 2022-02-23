STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service 4H ATV Safety Program recently received $10,000 from Polaris through the company’s T.R.A.I.L.S. grant program.

The funds purchased two youth sized Polaris ATVs and safety equipment. T.R.A.I.L.S. is an acronym for trail development, responsible riding, access, initiatives, lobbying and safety.

Brad Staton, an Extension associate with the 4-H ATV Safety Program, said he is thankful for the grant because it will allow his program to train more people at once.

“Before, we just didn’t have enough ATVs to hold a full class,” he said. “Now, we have enough equipment to hold a full class of six riders for the 10-to-13 age group. These machines can also be used in classes for the 13-and-older age group. The ability to have a full class makes the training exercises more effective. And with more riders, the class is more fun.”

Participants in the 4-H ATV Safety Program learn to operate ATVs safely and responsibly in a controlled environment. The half-day 4-H ATV RiderCourse, which is taught by licensed instructors, covers starting and stopping, quick turns, hill riding, emergency maneuvers and riding over obstacles. Participants also receive training on protective gear, local regulations, places to ride and environmental concerns.

Offered through Extension offices statewide, these classes are tailored to the age and experience level of the participants. The course is open to adults and children aged 8 and up. Each participant receives a free helmet courtesy of the Brain Injury Association of Mississippi.