RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Center said the first step to achieving financial fitness is creating a budget, but that first step can be hard to take.

“Typically, people shy away from making a budget because it is one more thing to do, and it reminds us of all the things we would like but don’t have the money for,” said Becky Smith, director of the MSU Extension Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy.

Begin by taking inventory of how much money is coming in and how much money is spent. This can be done with a piece of paper and a pencil or a budgeting template in a computer program, such as Excel.

Other specialized tools also can be used. Smith recommends the budgeting worksheet in Extension Publication M1471, “Healthy, Wealthy, and Wise: Budgeting,” as well as the month-at-a-glance cash flow budget worksheet in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s “Your Money, Your Goals: A Financial Empowerment Toolkit.”

You can find the Extension worksheet and the bureau’s worksheet online.

When recording spending, be sure to include everyday purchases, not just fixed monthly bills. Write down everything, from a morning coffee to meals eaten at restaurants.

“Tracking our expenses can be overwhelming because we make so many purchases,” Smith said. “But the longer one tracks where their money goes, the more accurate a budget can be. Even tracking for a week can give someone a lot of insight.”

Once the tracking period is complete, follow these steps to formulate a monthly budget:

Write down monthly net income. This is the money available after taxes and other deductions are removed from a paycheck.

Write down monthly expenses. This includes fixed expenses and flexible expenses. Fixed expenses include items like housing, car payments, subscription streaming services, etc. Flexible expenses consist of items that fluctuate from month to month, like food, clothing, personal care, and most daily expenses.

Write down periodic expenses. These are items like property taxes, car tags and car maintenance. If the money is hard to come up with when these bills roll around, determine how much these items cost per year. Then, take the total cost of these items and divide it by 12. Put that amount into a savings account every month.

Subtract your monthly expenses from your monthly net income. This number may indicate a need to adjust spending and help determine how much.

Once a budget is made, it is time to make a saving plan. Having an emergency fund is critical for those unexpected and unplanned expenses, said Pamela Redwine, an Extension family and consumer science agent in Yalobusha County.

A savings account is a good way to ensure funds are available to pay for periodic expenses, such as property taxes, automobile maintenance and auto and home insurance.