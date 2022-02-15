STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has awarded the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service $5 million to develop new curriculum for early childhood development.

The Extension Service is tasked with created “My Mississippi Adventures” curriculum that is developmentally appropriate for children from birth to age five. The curriculum will focus on people, places and things that are relevant to Mississippi. It will be provided to all licensed and registered childcare facilities at no cost.

The goal project is to provide research-based early childhood development curriculum and instructional tools to childcare providers in all Mississippi counties. The focus of the curriculum will be preparing students for early success in K-12 schools.