STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State University Extension Service is promoting a free water sampling campaign in seven Mississippi Delta counties.

Water samples will be analyzed for coliform bacteria and metals. Any Mississippi resident with a private well is eligible to participate. Test kits and detailed sampling instructions will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants can pick up sampling bottles Tuesday, April 26, to Tuesday, May 10, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the following MSU Extension county offices:

Sharkey/Issaquena counties: 614 Pine Street, Rolling Fork;

Yazoo County: 212 E. Broadway, 3rd floor, Yazoo City; and

Holmes County: 299 1/2 Yazoo Street, Lexington

Participants can pick up sampling bottles Wednesday, April 27, to Wednesday, May 11 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at these MSU Extension county offices:

Warren County: 1100-C Grove Street, Vicksburg;

Sunflower County: 112 Martin Luther King Drive South, Indianola; and

Washington County: 148 N. Edison Street, Greenville.

Water samples must be collected and returned between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, for Sharkey/Issaquena, Yazoo and Holmes counties; on Wednesday, May 11, for Warren, Sunflower and Washington counties.

Water testing results will be mailed to each well user, along with a publication explaining how to interpret the results. Participants will receive free MSU Extension publications with information on private wells and septic systems

For disability accommodation, please contact the county Extension office.