MSU Extension uses USDA grant to help Mississippi farmers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University’s Extension Service is working to enhance direct sales, farmers markets, and local food development in northeast Mississippi as part of a new project “From Gravel Roads to City Streets” funded by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

The MSU Extension Service, Mississippi Main Street Association, West Point Growth Alliance, Aberdeen Main Street, Itawamba County Farmers Market, Columbus Main Street, and Noxubee Alliance, are collaborating to create economic opportunity, foster food entrepreneurship, improve access to healthy foods, and strengthen the capacity of regional food systems in these counties.

The project also provides cold storage enabling the Aberdeen Farmers Market to offer more commodities and host educational cooking workshops in a renovated depot adjacent to the market space.