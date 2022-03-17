STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) received a $1.49 million grant to broaden virtual reality workforce training in five counties.

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded the grant through the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) initiative.

The grant will be used to enhance career and technical education infrastructure in Clay, Kemper, Lowndes, Noxubee and Oktibbeha counties. This will provide virtual career exploration and job training simulations for careers in manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, construction, transportation and warehouse industries.

East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will also match the funds to support the project. The initiative is expected to reach over 10,000 youth over the three-year period of the grant.