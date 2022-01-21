MSU invites agricultural producers to advisory meetings

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will conduct educational programming and research with agriculture advisory groups across the state next month.

According to organizers, there will be three regional meetings that offer agricultural producers the opportunity to share their needs for the upcoming year with the MSU Extension Service and Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station.

The Northeast Mississippi producers will meet on February 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the North Mississippi Research and Extension Center. To register, click here.

The central region will hold its meeting on February 23, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Central Mississippi Research and Extension Center. To register, click here.

Producers in the coastal region will meet on February 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Coastal Research and Extension Center. The deadline to register is February 18. To register, click here.

Each meeting will begin with registration followed by a general session, and individuals will discuss their needs in breakout sessions.