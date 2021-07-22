MSU-led Northern Gulf Institute receives $86M from NOAA

ROV Deep Discoverer explores the cultural heritage site during Dive 02 of the Gulf of Mexico 2018 expedition.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi State University (MSU) announced the MSU-led Northern Gulf Institute (NGI) is receiving up to $86 million to continue its research in the Gulf of Mexico.

The funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will support the institute’s operations and research for the next five years. A NOAA Cooperative Institute, NGI develops, operates and maintains an increasingly integrated research and transition program, the results of which raise awareness and understanding of the Gulf region.

Leaders said NGI research focuses on climate change and climate variability effects on regional ecosystems, coastal hazards and ecosystem management, as well as effective and efficient data management systems supporting a data-driven economy.