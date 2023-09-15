MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) has received more than $1 million from AccelerateMS’s Nursing and Allied Health Grant Program.

According to the university, the funds will be used to construct an interprofessional simulation space on MSU’s health sciences campus in Meridian. Officials said the facility will prepare future physician assistants, mental health providers and social workers.

“We are honored AccelerateMS recognizes the impact our health sciences programs have on the vital medical community in Meridian. Furthermore, this grant expands the university’s ability to take care of what matters through our innovative Master of Science in Nursing pre-licensure program,” said Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of MSU-Meridian.

The year-long Accelerated MSN achieved Phase I approval from the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher learning earlier this year. The proposed program is currently progressing toward Phase II approval, which is expected in early 2024. Phase II approval will allow the program to admit students, which could occur as early as Fall 2024.