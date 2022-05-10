STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) friends and family who want to view commencement ceremonies from a distance can do so via MSTV or livestream.

The channel is available to MaxxSouth Broadband subscribers in the Golden Triangle and those with C Spire Fiber TV throughout the state on Channel 80. MSTV’s livestream also is available at mstv.msstate.edu.

The following events this week will be available via livestream and broadcast on MSTV:

Wednesday, May 11:

College of Veterinary Medicine Awards, 10 a.m.

College of Veterinary Medicine Hooding, 11:30 a.m.

Graduate School Doctoral Hooding, 3 p.m.

Thursday, May12:

MSU-Meridian Commencement, 11 a.m.

MSU Commencement, 3:30 p.m. (College of Education, College of Business and the ACCESS Program)

Friday May13:

MSU Commencement, 9:30 a.m. (College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Architecture, Art and Design)

MSU Commencement, 3:30 p.m. (Bagley College of Engineering, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, College of Forest Resources, College of Veterinary Medicine and Academic Affairs)

Additionally, MSU’s three main Thursday and Friday commencements will be livestreamed on the MSU Facebook page and MSU-Meridian commencement will be shown on the MSU-Meridian Facebook page.