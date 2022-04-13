STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Two conservation camps this summer offer students in grades six through 12 the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in wildlife science, outdoor recreation and conservation careers.

Conservation Camp 2022 has a residential edition June 5-8 for rising eighth through 12th graders. The day camp edition is June 13-15 for rising sixth through eighth graders. The residential camp costs $325 per student, and the day camp is $75 per student.

Both camps are offered by the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service and the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Aquaculture in the MSU College of Forest Resources. Registration fees cover all on-site transportation costs, on-site food and activities. The fee covers lodging at MSU for the residential camp as well.

Register for the camps online.