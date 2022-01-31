STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) veteran professor of geosciences Kathy M. Sherman-Morris was named the president of the National Weather Association (NWA).

NWA is a nationwide professional association that supports and promotes “excellence in operational meteorology.” Sherman-Morris previously served as NWA’s 2021 president-elect.

She will serve as the president of the board of directors for a one-year term, ending in December 2022. Her duties include setting the agenda and presiding over NWA meetings, communicating with key partners regarding the weather enterprise and organizing the annual meeting.