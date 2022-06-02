STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) awarded $824,100 to Mississippi State University (MSU) for “Boots to Business” entrepreneur training.

SBA leaders said the Boots to Business program teaches service members, veterans and their spouses how to successfully launch a small business.

The funds will allow MSU to continue training for Boots to Business graduates through an online course called Boots to Business Revenue Readiness. The six-week synchronous online training teaches transitioning services to service members, veterans and their spouses.

The program has served more than 156,000 transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses since its launch on January 1, 2013.