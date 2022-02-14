STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) is one of only five institutions across the nation to receive the 2022 Timber Education Prize, sponsored by the Softwood Lumber Board and the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture.

Associate Professor Jacob Gines and Professor Hans Herrmann of MSU’s School of Architecture will receive a cash prize and support to lead their proposed innovative course, Forest Strong: Timber Solutions for Disaster Resilient Coastal Development.

“We are really honored to receive this national recognition and feel privileged to be working alongside other well-known programs throughout the U.S., helping move the conversation about mass timber and resiliency forward and representing the Southeast in that conversation,” said Gines.

The faculty members will present the course at the international ACSA 110th Annual Meeting, a virtual conference set for May 18-20, along with fellow honorees from Wentworth Institute of Technology, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, University of Oregon and Boston Architectural College.