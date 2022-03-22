STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) researchers announced the development of a high-performing rice variety that may be an “insurance policy” for growers.

Scientists in the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station recently unveiled a new rice variety, Oryza sativa L., named “Leland.” The MAFES rice breeding program, made possible through funding from the Mississippi Rice Promotion Board, develops distinctive varieties for the southern U.S. to assist Mississippi farmers.

Others leading the multiyear breeding effort to develop the conventional, long-grain rice include Tim Walker, former research and extension professor, and Dwight Kanter, retired research professor.

The early-maturing, lodging-resistant variety, with high-yield potential in the Mississippi Delta, also has a broad-spectrum gene for resisting blast disease caused by a fungus. Blast is considered the most prevalent rice disease not only in the U.S. but worldwide and has become increasingly important.

And Leland performs, yielding an average of 226 bushels or 9,962 pounds per acre during the three years of official variety testing. Redoña reported a maximum yield of 275 bushels per acre in a Cleveland rice grower’s field.

“CLHA02,” or the Clearfield rice variety counterpart to Leland, will be maintained by the MAFES rice breeding program at the Delta Research and Extension Center in Stoneville. MSU has applied for plant variety protection for Leland, and it will be sold by variety name as a class of certified seed.