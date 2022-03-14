STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A $500,000 federal grant will help Mississippi State University (MSU) researchers use artificial intelligence to increase the accuracy of lumber evaluation.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded funds for an innovative research project in MSU’s Department of Sustainable Bioproducts, which aims to improve lumber grading systems with a machine-learning model.

The research will identify characteristics that human graders and current auto-grading technologies might otherwise miss, especially characteristics which, relative to their nature and extent, impact the value of each piece of lumber.

The MSU Forest and Wildlife Research Center team will create an image dataset of common wood strength reducing characteristics, curate and annotate these images, and then process them into deep learning-based image segmentation models.

They then will integrate the machine-learned algorithm into user-friendly software in partnership with MSU’s National Strategic Planning and Analysis Research Center, or NSPARC.