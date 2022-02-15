STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – For the fourth year in a row, Mississippi State’s chapter of the Society of American Foresters (SAF) is being recognized as the top student group in the nation.

The Society of American Foresters is a national professional organization that evaluates student chapter excellence based on partnership with natural resource organizations, public relations outreach, community involvement and service to the organization, its members and their university.

Mississippi State’s SAF chapter also received the same honor in 2016 and has placed in the top three consistently for the last 25 years.