STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) State Singers with Choral Activities Director Gary Packwood will perform in New York City at Carnegie Hall.

The recital is a joint concert with choirs from McPherson College in Kansas and Wagner College in New York. The choirs will perform “Serenade to Music”, “The Merchant from Venice”, “Te Deum” and “Book of Common Prayer.”

The State Singers performed at Carnegie Hall in 2012 and in 2019 with the Starkville High School Choir. The choir has performed in Spain, France, Austria, Czech Republic and at the White House.

“Carnegie Hall is easily the most prestigious concert hall in the world, and for our students to be invited to perform is outstanding,” said Packwood.

The concert will start at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 19.