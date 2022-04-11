STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University’s (MSU) camps will be in full force this summer, with a variety of enriching activities planned for elementary through high school students.

Camps offered include accounting, architecture and design, arts and sciences, engineering, sports, theater, veterinary and many more. A comprehensive list can be found here.

In addition to camps, www.summercamps.msstate.edu is a resource for those planning or attending summer conferences. Information on amenities, lodging, dining, parking and transit, recreation and meeting spaces also is on the site, as well as related university policies, including the Minors Protection Policy.

MSU’s Office of Guest and Conference Services offers a clearinghouse of summer camp information and may be contacted at summercamps@msstate.edu.