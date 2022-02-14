STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service invited beef cattle and hay producers to attend the Cool-Season Forage Field Day March 4 in Starkville.

The half-day event, hosted by the MSU Forage Research and Extension Program, is free and open to the public. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the program runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those who wish to attend can register by March 2 online. The event will be held at the Henry H. Leveck Animal Research Farm south of the main MSU campus, at 1767 Agronomy Road, Starkville. Signs will be posted on the day of the event to direct participants to the location.

Among the topics to be discussed are cover crops, fertilization practices, cool-season grass options in Mississippi and their management to optimize grazing potential. Participants will also be able to view the MSU variety trials to see how forage performs under different management conditions.