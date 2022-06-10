STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University plans to enhance pedestrian safety by reducing vehicle traffic on roadways at the center of campus.

Over the summer, MSU personnel will be installing new gates to limit vehicular traffic on Hardy Road and President’s Circle, as part as the university’s “pedestrian core” master plan. Roadways and parking areas inside the pedestrian-focused corridor will be accessible only to faculty and staff with gated parking permits, vendors with parking permits, and SMART transit buses.

New roadways that opened this year will allow for traffic to flow further away from the core of campus and are part of two new infrastructure investments that can facilitate North-South and East-West traffic on campus.

Bulldog Way will connect Blackjack Road and East Lee Boulevard, while Famous Maroon Band Street connects Hardy Road and Stone Boulevard.

The expanded pedestrian core now will encompass Hardy Street from the Lee Boulevard intersection to north of Famous Maroon Band Street; President’s Circle from the west side of Allen Hall to just east of the Hardy and Morrill Road intersection; and Magruder Street from President’s Circle to north of Famous Maroon Band Street, in addition to all other roads and parking lots that are currently gated.

The changes will not impact student commuter and residential parking areas. Staff parking areas next to Hand Lab, on East Lee Boulevard before the current gate, and on Magruder Street that were previously not part of gated parking will now be gated.

Additionally, new gated parking spaces are under construction this summer between the Rula Science and Engineering Complex and the new music building.

Faculty and staff with gated parking will no longer be assigned to specific lots or areas, but will instead have access to any staff parking lots in the new gated areas.

The changes will go into effect by the beginning of the fall semester, with gates closed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

MSU Executive Director of Transportation Jeremiah Dumas encourages any faculty or staff without gated parking that wish to switch to the gated area to go ahead and join the gated parking waitlist at www.myparking.msstate.edu.

Click here to view the full 2022-23 campus parking map.