MSU’s Christopher Johnson receives more than $2 million to study heart function

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – According to leaders with Mississippi State University (MSU), a chemistry faculty member will receive more than $2 million in funding from the American Heart Association (AHA) and the National Institutes of Health. Christopher Johnson will receive the grant for his research focused on ion channels

Christopher Johnson (Courtesy: MSU)

Johnson is a structural biologist and assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry. He received the five-year grant through a Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award, which is based on past performance and research indicators.

“I am thrilled to receive this award. It’s very exciting to think about the great things we can accomplish with MSU students to pioneer the enhanced understanding of heart function and mechanisms that contribute to, and/or drive heart disease,” Johnson said.

He continued, “This type of grant is a tremendous blessing for me and my laboratory as it streamlines the funding process and frees up time for science.”

Last year, Johnson received a three-year $231,000 American Heart Association Career Development Award.