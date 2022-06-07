STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State’s College of Veterinary Medicine celebrated a major milestone within its Shelter Medicine Program. Officials said more than 100,000 animals that have benefited from spay and neuter surgeries over the past 17 years of service and outreach.

The program provides critically needed spay and neuter surgeries throughout the region.

Additionally, the Shelter Medicine Program formalized a partnership with the Oktibbeha County Humane Society in 2020.

“We have trained over 1,200 veterinary students in highly efficient spay/neuter techniques since 2006. Over 1,200 veterinarians have graduated, not only having superior surgical skills, but understanding pet overpopulation and the issues that shelters and rescues deal with on a day-to-day basis,” said Dr. Phil Bushby, a professor at MSU.

MSU is one of only 32 accredited veterinary medicine programs throughout the U.S.