UPDATE:

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police said one person was killed during an early morning shooting.

Police said the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 in the 200 block of McDonnell Avenue.

The victim has not been identified. A second person was taken to an out of state hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said they’re working to develop leads, identity a suspect(s), and determine what led to the shooting.

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple people were injured during an early morning shooting in Biloxi.

Police said the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 in the 200 block of McDonnell Avenue.

When officers arrived at the location, they discovered multiple victims in need of medical attention.

Police said they were on scene actively investigating the shooting. They did not provide any information about a possible suspect(s).

The investigation is ongoing.