COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi University for Women (MUW) will welcome alumni back for the first Homecoming since the start of the pandemic.
Homecoming is set for April 7-10. Features of the event include:
- Luncheon for Golden Girls Classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972
- 50th anniversary celebration of The W’s 1971 National Basketball Championship win
- Soiree and Magnolia Mingle
- A live band, food trucks and a $2,500 drawdown from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8
- Social club reunions
- Brunch honoring Bridget Smith Pieschel
- Convocation and update from MUWAA
- MUWAA award recipients will be honored
- Dr. Cheryl Brewer softball seating dedication
- A chapel service
- Music performances and art exhibitions by students
The registration deadline is Friday, April 1 at 5:00 p.m. Click here for a full schedule of events or to register. Call (662)-329-7148 for more information or assistance.