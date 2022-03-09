COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi University for Women (MUW) will welcome alumni back for the first Homecoming since the start of the pandemic.

Homecoming is set for April 7-10. Features of the event include:

Luncheon for Golden Girls Classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972

50th anniversary celebration of The W’s 1971 National Basketball Championship win

Soiree and Magnolia Mingle

A live band, food trucks and a $2,500 drawdown from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8

Social club reunions

Brunch honoring Bridget Smith Pieschel

Convocation and update from MUWAA

MUWAA award recipients will be honored

Dr. Cheryl Brewer softball seating dedication

A chapel service

Music performances and art exhibitions by students

The registration deadline is Friday, April 1 at 5:00 p.m. Click here for a full schedule of events or to register. Call (662)-329-7148 for more information or assistance.