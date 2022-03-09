COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi University for Women (MUW) will welcome alumni back for the first Homecoming since the start of the pandemic.

Homecoming is set for April 7-10. Features of the event include:

  • Luncheon for Golden Girls Classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972
  • 50th anniversary celebration of The W’s 1971 National Basketball Championship win
  • Soiree and Magnolia Mingle
  • A live band, food trucks and a $2,500 drawdown from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8
  • Social club reunions
  • Brunch honoring Bridget Smith Pieschel
  • Convocation and update from MUWAA
  • MUWAA award recipients will be honored
  • Dr. Cheryl Brewer softball seating dedication
  • A chapel service
  • Music performances and art exhibitions by students

The registration deadline is Friday, April 1 at 5:00 p.m. Click here for a full schedule of events or to register. Call (662)-329-7148 for more information or assistance.