JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, PepsiCo returned to National Battle of the Bands in Houston to support HBCU students and bands with $160,000 in donations.

Doritos SOLID BLACK, an ongoing initiative to provide resources and a platform for Black Changemakers, announced the donation which went to the eight participating bands as part of PepsiCo’s wider commitment to supporting HBCUs.

Mississippi Valley’s Mean Green Marching Machine received a $15,000 donation with an additional $5,000 going towards a scholarship for band member Kamari Buck.

Buck was recognized as a Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemaker for his leadership.

The students were nominated by their band directors based on leadership qualities and contributions to the team, and recognized on the field as honorary changemakers during the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands show.