NASA awards Stennis Information Technology Services contract

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with NASA announced SaiTech Inc. will provide information technology services at the agency’s Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis.

The contract begins September 1, 2021. It will include a one-month phase-in period, a 12-month base period, and four option periods, for a total performance period of up to five years. According to NASA, the contract has a potential total value of $30.8 million.

Under the new contract, SaiTech will provide information technology support services to Stennis and its tenant organizations and contractors. The services include information technology planning, policy and management services, application and system services, technology support services, and audio visual/video/still photography services.