BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, March 30, NASA completed developmental engine testing with a full-duration RS-25 hot fire at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Operators fired RS-25 engine No. 0525 for about eight-and-a-half minutes (500 seconds) and up to 111% power level. NASA is building SLS to return humans, including the first woman and the first person of color, to the Moon as part of Artemis and to power future missions to Mars.

Four RS-25 engines will help launch SLS missions. The first four missions, including the upcoming uncrewed Artemis I flight test to the Moon, will use modified space shuttle main engines, all of which have been tested for flight.

With developmental testing completed, NASA plans to begin a series of 12 hot fires this summer on an RS-25 certification engine that is the identical design to future engines being manufactured for flight.

Initial SLS missions will send the agency’s Orion spacecraft to the Moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program.