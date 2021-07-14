NASA conducts 5th test in RS-25 series at Stennis Space Center

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, NASA conducted a fifth RS-25 single-engine hot fire, which is part of its ngoing seven-part test series, supporting development and production of engines for the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future missions to the Moon.

Operators fired the engine for more than eight minutes on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, providing data to Aerojet Rocketdyne, lead contractor for the SLS engines, as it produces engines for use after the first four SLS flights.

With testing of RS-25 engines for the first four Artemis program missions to the Moon completed, NASA officials said operators are now focused on collecting data to demonstrate and verify various engine capabilities, evaluate new engine components manufactured with cutting-edge and cost-saving technologies, and reduce operational risk.

During Wednesday’s test, the team fired the engine at 111% of its original power level for a set time, the same level that RS-25 engines are required to operate during launch, as well as 113%, which allowed operators to test a margin of safety.

NASA is building SLS as the world’s most powerful rocket to send the agency’s Orion spacecraft to the Moon as part of Artemis.