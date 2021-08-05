NASA conducts 6th RS-25 test at Stennis Space Center

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WHLT) – NASA conducted its sixth RS-25 single-engine hote fire test on Thursday, August 5 on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.

This is part of NASA’s seven-part test series to support development and production of engines for the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future missions to the Moon.

Leaders with the agency said operators fired the engine for more than eight minutes (500 seconds), the same amount of time RS-25 engines need to fire for launch of the SLS rocket. Four RS-25 engines, with a pair of solid rocket boosters, will help power SLS at launch.

NASA already has tested engines for the rocket’s first four Artemis missions to the Moon.