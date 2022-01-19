NASA conducts first RS-25 engine test of 2022 at Stennis Space Center

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA conducted its first RS-25 engine hot fire test of the new year on Wednesday, January 19. The test tool place on the Fred Haise Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.

According to NASA officials, the test was the second hot fire in the latest series that began in mid-December. The RS-25 engines will help power the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future deep-space missions.

For the Jan. 19 test, engineers fired the RS-25 developmental engine at power levels ranging from 80 percent to 111 percent for a full duration of about eight-and-a-half minutes (500 seconds), the same amount of time the engines must fire to help propel SLS to orbit.

New hardware tested on the engine includes valves, insulation, rigid and flex ducts, a high pressure fuel turbopump, a high pressure oxidizer turbopump, instrumentation, and a POGO accumulator manufactured using selective laser melting.