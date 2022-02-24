BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA made its third RS-25 engine hot fire test of 2022 on Thursday, February 24 on the Fred Haise Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Operators fired the engine past recent testing at the 111% power level up to 113% for a period of time. NASA is testing RS-25 engines to help power the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future deep space missions.

Initial SLS missions will send the agency’s Orion spacecraft to the Moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program.