BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – At NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Piloting Unmanned Aircraft Systems, commonly called drones, are becoming a go-to resource for use on difficult and potentially dangerous jobs, helping to save time and costs.

Given modern lightweight cameras and other sensors, drones become highly innovative and versatile flying tools. NASA is using drone technology for a variety of reasons, such as aerial imagery, inspections, and mapping.

Recent drone flights at Stennis recorded imagery of the RS-25’s latest test on February 24. The drone captured live stream video of the test event and the liquid oxygen ground disbursement.

Drones at Stennis also track construction progress and record data for historical purposes. The imagery from the aerial cameras provides a high-quality digital record with time marks.

Drones at Stennis and NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans also captured imagery of damaged roofs after Hurricanes Zeta and Ida.