STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Starkville police arrested a Natchez man after a chase ended inside a Walmart.

Police said Nickolas Jackson, 19, threatened a woman with a gun at the Sprint Mart on Highway 12 West. Officers spotted his vehicle on Sunday, November 12, which fled to the Walmart.

Investigators said Jackson exited the vehicle and led officers on a chase into the store. Jackson was arrested shortly after entering the store. Police said they also recovered a firearm.

Jackson was charged with felony fleeing, simple assault by threats, two counts of disturbance of a business, resisting arrest, concealed deadly weapon, and no tag.