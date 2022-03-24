NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $297,000 from the March 22 Mississippi Match 5 drawing.

During the storm on Tuesday, the Natchez man was driving with his wife. She encouraged him to turn around, but he decided to stop at 61 Hill Food & Fuel on Highway 61 South in Natchez for tickets.

He redeemed three Mississippi Match 5 tickets from a previous draw using the Quick Pick option and also purchased a scratch-off game.

After watching the news that evening, he checked the Mississippi Lottery website and found out that he won the jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were 04-09-15-22-32. The jackpot for Thursday night’s (March 24) Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $50,000.