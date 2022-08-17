JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced it will provide $54.3 million to the National Park Service for safety improvements along the Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi.

According to officials, the funds will be used to resurface, restore and rehabilitate the pavement condition of 83 miles of the parkway, as well as improve safety by installing audible pavement markings.

“Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re now modernizing more of the infrastructure that creates opportunity in tribal communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Today, we’re proud to award over $54 million to resurface, restore, and rehabilitate over 80 miles of the Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi, making it safer and more resilient for all those who rely on it.”

“Millions of visitors travel along the Natchez Trace Parkway each year and support economic activity in the surrounding areas,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “The grant we’re providing to the National Park Service will bring safer travel and better access to recreational opportunities and natural and cultural resources along this parkway and help create good-paying construction jobs to get the work done.”

Funding for the grant is being made possible through FHWA’s Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Project program.