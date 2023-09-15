TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – This week, officials from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and National Park Service (NPS) celebrated the completion of a 40-mile roadway rehabilitation and safety improvements project along the Natchez Trace Parkway in Alabama and Mississippi.

Funding for the project was made possible with $54.3 million provided by FHWA’s Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects program.

“FHWA is proud to partner with the National Park Service to help make travel safer and provide more reliable access to the Natchez Trace Parkway, an historic travel corridor that supports local residents, businesses, and visitors,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “This project will enhance quality of life for local residents across two states and ensure continued visitor access to cultural and historically significant destinations along the parkway.”

Officials said the project includes new safety features along Natchez Trace Parkway with raised pavement markings to help prevent lane departures and crashes.

Officials from the Federal Highway Administration, National Park Service, Natchez Trace Parkway and surrounding communities participated in a ribbon cutting event on Thursday at Colbert Ferry Park in Alabama.