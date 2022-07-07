TUNICA, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy will expand its natural gas network in Tunica County by adding more than 20,000 feet to its system.

Leaders said gas will be available to more than 55 residences and several businesses that did not previously have access to natural gas.

“This is a great day for Atmos Energy and for Tunica County,” said Matt Davidson, Vice President of Rates and Regulatory Affairs for Atmos Energy in Mississippi. “We are expanding our natural gas system in Tunica County and that means economic growth both now and in the future. The residences and businesses now have the opportunity to reduce their utility bills and have access to a more reliable energy source.”

Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said the commission’s Rural Expansion Program has been a huge boost for areas of the state such as Tunica County.

“The Public Service Commission is committed to working with utilities like Atmos Energy to bring natural gas service to rural areas of Mississippi,” said Presley. “This project will not only help spur economic development but improve quality of life for residents in Tunica County.”