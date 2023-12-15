JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For those looking for more money this holiday season, the Mississippi State Treasury has a program that can help with that.

According to research cited by the Mississippi Treasurer’s office, about two in five families making less than $75,000 annually will go into debt because of holiday spending. The projected Christmas budget for the average Jackson family is $537, among the lowest in the country according to WalletHub. The Mississippi State Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division hopes to provide Mississippians with a gift this Christmas.

Unclaimed property consists of abandoned financial assets such as checking and savings accounts, unpaid wages, securities, life insurance payouts, and uncashed checks, that are without activity for a certain time. It does not include real estate, vehicles or any other type of physical property. If the property in question has had no activity within a certain period (five years for most properties) and the holder is unable to locate the property owner, it is considered abandoned. It then must be reported to the Unclaimed Property Division of the State Treasurer’s office.

According to the division’s website, it has returned more than $236 million in unclaimed property to Mississippians. To prevent your accounts from becoming unclaimed or abandoned in the first place, the State Treasurer’s office recommends Mississippians to do the following:

Keep accounts active;

Make sure that you make a deposit or withdrawal;

Update your contact information;

Contact your financial institution at least every three years.

To begin your search for any unclaimed or abandoned property, enter your last name, or the name of your business. To better refine your results, you may also enter your first name. Exact name matches will be shown first. Property for individuals with similar names to the name you entered will follow. When you are ready to submit your claim, select “Continue to File Claim” and follow the instructions provided. Click here for complete steps on how to claim unclaimed property.

This is a free and secure service provided by the Mississippi Unclaimed Property Division to recover lost funds. Click here to reach out with any questions regarding claims or reporting.

Below are some additional links to help claim property statewide or nationally.

National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) http://www.naupa.org/



Missing Money www.missingmoney.com



Holder Reporting Software (HRS) Pro http://www.wagers.net/hrs/

