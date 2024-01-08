NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Neshoba County man pled guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, in September 2017, Scottie Amos, 26, committed a sexual act on a minor who was between the ages of 12 and 16 in the Tucker Community. Amos was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2022.

Prosecutors said Amos is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. Amos has previously pleaded guilty to burglary and awaits sentencing in that case as well.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations investigated the case.