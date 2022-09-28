JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Neshoba County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for the sexual assault of a child.

According to court documents, Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community in the Choctaw Indian Reservation, sexually assault a 12-year-old female child.

In August of 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Hickman on the charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.

Hickman was found guilty at the conclusion of his jury trial in June of 2022.