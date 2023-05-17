NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Neshoba County woman was arrested for SNAP fraud, according to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

Authorities arrested April Long on May 1, 2023. They said she received $46,270 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income and composition accurately to MDHS.

Based on the evidence obtained during the investigation, officials said the case was referred to the Neshoba County District Attorney’s office. The Neshoba County District Attorney secured an indictment on April 25, 2023, and Long was later arrested by Neshoba County officials.

“This investigation demonstrates the strengthened controls we have in place to identify, investigate, and eliminate fraud in our programs,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said.

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online by submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.